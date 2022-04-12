Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457,369 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $216.05 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

