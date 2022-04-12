Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $48,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 279,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,662 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.52 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average of $207.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.