Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 227.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

NYSE SNOW opened at $208.53 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

