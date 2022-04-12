Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $67,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Regency Centers by 820.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $7,899,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

