Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after buying an additional 2,664,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 57.0% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,118,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 769,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,326,000 after acquiring an additional 497,849 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth $6,360,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -467.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

