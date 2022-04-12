Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 332 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

