Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,287 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

