MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.08. MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 51.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 265,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

