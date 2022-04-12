Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

