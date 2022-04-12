MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,500.00 at Citigroup

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,125.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,093.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,255.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

