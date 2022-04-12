Membrana (MBN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Membrana (MBN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Membrana has a market capitalization of $76,451.78 and approximately $38,393.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00035135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00105004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (MBN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official website is membrana.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobilian’s vision is to respond to the concerns of the automobile market, particularly concerning autonomous vehicles. Resource and investment in autonomous cars is not an issue for the booming industry, there are already countless reputable automobile brands that are investing massively in this phenomenon. However, there still exist huge gaps in security and technology of autonomous transportation. “

Membrana Coin Trading

