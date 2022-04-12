MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.52.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.83 on Monday, hitting C$16.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,805. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$21.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$321,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,656.82. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,765.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

