MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 6,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,315. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.