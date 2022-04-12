MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

NASDAQ MDVL opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $75.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 121.31% and a negative net margin of 198.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,117,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

