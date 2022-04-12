MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “
MDXH stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.
About MDxHealth (Get Rating)
MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.
