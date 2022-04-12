mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.90

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 61062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDF. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$128.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.86.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.13 million. Analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

