McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,689 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $77,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

