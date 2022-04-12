Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to post $26.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.27 million and the lowest is $26.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $130.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $132.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $200.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.15 million to $232.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTTR. Wedbush cut their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Matterport has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

