Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.22.

MAT stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

