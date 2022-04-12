Mate Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Mate coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Mate has a market capitalization of $2,223.74 and $4,556.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.28 or 0.07497293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,161.04 or 1.00023696 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

