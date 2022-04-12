MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.32 Million

Brokerages expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will report $166.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.96 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $147.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $654.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

