Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0189

Masari (MSR) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $302,805.94 and $109.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.11 or 0.07514318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00260152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.13 or 0.00749977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.51 or 0.00601486 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00364509 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

