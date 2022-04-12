Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $36,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 138,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,831. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of -112.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

