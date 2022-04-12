MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.03

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTW. Wedbush cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 120,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

