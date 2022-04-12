Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 69.94% and a return on equity of 55.32%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Marine Petroleum Trust (Get Rating)
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
