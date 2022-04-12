Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 69.94% and a return on equity of 55.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

