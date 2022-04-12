Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.18.

TSE MFC traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.81. 1,680,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,730. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$22.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 23.7993266 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

