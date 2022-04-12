Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MN stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $234.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $12.91.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 25.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 540,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.