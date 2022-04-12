Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on May 4th

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 445 ($5.80) on Tuesday. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 408.36 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 638 ($8.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 464.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 533.60. The company has a market cap of £179.20 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

