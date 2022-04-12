Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on May 4th

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 445 ($5.80) on Tuesday. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 408.36 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 638 ($8.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 464.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 533.60. The company has a market cap of £179.20 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79.
