Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.75.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.18 on Monday. Man Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

