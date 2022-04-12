Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.11

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 69669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

