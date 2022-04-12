LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($4.17) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LNSPF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

