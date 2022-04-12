Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,751. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

