Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits Market Capitalization of $198.67 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $198.67 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar.

About Locus Chain

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

