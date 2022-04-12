LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,028.00

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $638,506.61 and $3,028.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00290949 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006268 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000966 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $732.37 or 0.01829881 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,052,396 coins and its circulating supply is 49,839,619 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

