Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
LOCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
