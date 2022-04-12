Lobstex One Day Volume Reaches $208,289.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $747,265.92 and approximately $208,289.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,399,821 coins and its circulating supply is 23,324,394 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.