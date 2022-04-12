Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded down $13.94 on Thursday, reaching $290.72. The company had a trading volume of 502,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,216. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.79 and its 200 day moving average is $310.75. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

