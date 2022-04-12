Litecoin Cash Trading Down 6.5% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $509.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,150.15 or 0.99728692 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 754,988,294 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

