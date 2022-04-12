Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $75.85 Average PT from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.43. 10,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.