Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $25.54

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $26.60. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 36,146 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSPD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

