LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

