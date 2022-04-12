Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in March

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,884. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

