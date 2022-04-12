Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.62 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at $6,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after buying an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

