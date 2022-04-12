LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of LPL stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
