LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

