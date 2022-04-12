Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,537,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.