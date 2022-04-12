LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 2.07.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,108 shares of company stock valued at $486,706 over the last 90 days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 20.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after buying an additional 134,311 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in LendingClub by 35.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

