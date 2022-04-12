Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Takes $8.01 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,000. Apple comprises approximately 6.6% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

