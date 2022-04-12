Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of LPI opened at $79.08 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $177,629,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,891 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

