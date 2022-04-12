Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $26.97 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

