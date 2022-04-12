Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.94. 155,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.